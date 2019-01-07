A woman whose purse recently was stolen also reported $822.38 in unauthorized bank-card charges.

According to the New Albany Police Department, the woman at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 17 told police a purse, a driver's license, a department-store card, a credit card and a bank debit card were stolen on the 7700 block of Smith's Mill Road.

No other details were available.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 37-year-old man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 28 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

He also was charged with open container and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Police clerk Lauren Johnson said the man had a handgun, a rifle and several magazines in the vehicle. She said the police report didn't note whether the man had a concealed-handgun license.

Outside law-enforcement officers and others with special permission, only concealed-carry license holders may possess loaded or concealed handguns in a vehicle, per Ohio law. All others must transport firearms unloaded, which means the gun has no ammunition in the chamber and no loaded magazines or speed loaders inserted into it, according to section 2923.16 of the Ohio Revised Code.

* A 24-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for a Knox County warrant on aggravated possession of drugs, and a 21-year-old Newark woman was arrested on Columbus Division of Police warrants for drugs after a traffic stop at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 26 at state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road.

* Identity theft was reported at 12:05 p.m. Dec. 26 on the 7700 block of Lambton Park Road.

* A mink coat and wedding ring were reported stolen at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 23 on the 4600 block of Beecher Court.

* A 27-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI at 5:33 a.m. Dec. 23 at New Albany-Condit Road and Nottingham Drive after he struck a deer with his vehicle.

* An 18-year-old Columbus man was charged with drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and obstructing official business after a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 22 on the 6600 block of New Albany Road.

* A 21-year-old Gahanna man and a 21-year-old Columbus man were charged for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:26 p.m. Dec. 22 at Johnstown and Thompson roads.

* A 25-year-old Columbus man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 1:33 p.m. Dec. 22 at Market Street and North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 on the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

* After an officer initiated a vehicle stop at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 21 at Morse and Harlem roads, a driver failed to comply. The officer pursued the driver, who fled on foot. The driver had not been found as of Jan. 4.

* A resident in the 7900 block of Straits Farm North at 12:26 p.m. Dec. 19 reported a theft of a package from the residence's front porch.

* A smartphone and phone case, valued at a total of $750, were reported stolen at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 18 from the 100 block of East Main Street.

* An officer at 12:01 p.m. Dec. 18 was called to New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, on the report of students abusing narcotics. The report is under investigation, Johnson said.

* A generator was reported stolen at 12:38 p.m. Dec. 17 at a construction site on the 1500 block of Beech Road.