Columbus police officers and most supervisors will receive pay raises but will pay a larger share of their insurance premiums and take a hit on pension pickups under a fact-finder's recommendation for their union contract.

The city projects that the changes would cost its general fund about $46.8 million over the life of the contract.

The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9's contract expired more than a year ago. Negotiations continued for some time, but they ultimately ended in a stalemate that had to be settled by a fact-finder. After a recommendation was issued Nov. 26, both sides had the option to reject the report. Neither the city nor the police union did so.

The contract terms are in effect now, but the administration will present the full contract to Columbus City Council on Jan. 28.

The fact-finder compromised on several issues, but the city got much of what it sought in its health-care proposals.

"I think it's your typical fact-finder decision. There are things we liked about it and some things we didn't like about it," said Keith Ferrell, the union president. "It was a fair contract."

More than 1,900 city police officers, sergeants, lieutenants and commanders will receive raises of 3 percent a year for three years, retroactive to Dec. 9, 2017. Their share of pension contributions the city has been picking up, though, will decrease from 1.5 percent to 1.25 percent in 2018 and to 0.75 percent in 2019.

Insurance-premium contributions for current union members will increase to 13 percent starting April 1 and to 14 percent on April 1, 2020. New hires will pay 20 percent of their insurance premiums. Deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums also increased.

Insurance changes will help the city save about $8.2 million in costs in 2019 and 2020.

The changes align the FOP with insurance packages in the city's other union contracts, said Brooke Carnevale, deputy director of the Columbus Department of Human Resources. Carnevale said the city is trying to persuade employees to use in-network providers to help control costs.

The fact-finder's report also determined that police officers cannot use medical marijuana. Carnevale said U.S. Department of Transportation regulations changed for commercial driver's licenses, so the city sought to prohibit workers, including police officers, from using medical marijuana even when they are not required to hold that license.

Carnevale said the city is happy with some of the management decisions in the report. The fact-finder determined that nonsworn employees could file discrimination complaints against FOP members, gave limited power to inspect union members' personal cellphones during investigations and maintained the safety director's right to issue suspensions.

Ferrell said the fact-finder's decision to extend the window for residents' complaints about officers from 60 to 90 days exposes officers to frivolous claims.

"We want anyone to be able to voice any complaint they have and thoroughly investigate so officers can be cleared or held accountable," he said. "If a police officer does something egregious enough to rise to a formal complaint, I would think someone would do that quickly."

