A 39-year-old woman living at a motel in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road filed a fraud complaint at 4 p.m. Jan. 3, accusing her husband of withdrawing $8,000 from her account by wire transfer without her permission.

The woman said the transfers occurred between March 16, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2019.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A safe containing $700 in cash and a $500 gaming system were among items reported stolen at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 as a result of a burglary in the 1800 block of Coghill Drive. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, said the break-in took place after 7:30 that morning.

* A 45-year-old man said a woman threatened to stab him with a knife and then cut him on the hand at 10:31 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive. One of two witnesses at the scene when officers arrived said he heard the suspect make the threat while the other witness "stated he didn't see anything and didn't hear anything," the report said.

* A burglar alarm at a residence in the 600 block of Worthington Forest Place evidently frightened a would-be intruder, according to the officer who responded to the scene at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 31. The front door had been forced open, causing $100 in damage, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

* A 27-year-old man from Celina, Ohio, reported losing his wallet containing $400 in cash and his green card, among other items, in the lobby of a hotel in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

The victim filed a report about his missing property at 2:16 a.m. Dec. 31 at a police precinct substation.

* A man, 40, said another man punched him while they were in his apartment in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 29. The victim said when he tried to call 911, the suspect broke his $749 cellphone.

* A 32-year-old man said the person who broke into his apartment at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 27 made off with $4,600 in cash along with prescription drugs and two televisions worth a combined $600. The victim filed the report at 8:03 p.m. Dec. 28.