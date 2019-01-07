A 27-year-old man told police he returned about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 to his residence in the 6200 block of Eberstark Drive after church and found a rear sliding-glass door ajar.

The victim told Columbus police he discovered a living room window had been broken and several items were missing, including a $1,200 television, $400 vacuum cleaner, ski coats worth $500 and a bass guitar valued at $650.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A 64-year-old man who lives in the 4800 block of Olentangy River Road said someone kicked open the front door of his residence at 2:32 a.m. Dec. 28, took the keys to his car and drove off in the $9,000 Chevrolet.

Damage to the door was estimated at $500.

* A 50-year-old woman refused to cooperate with police after fleeing the rear door of a residence in the 6400 block of Reflections Drive with a scratch on her neck at 11:24 a.m. Dec. 28.

The woman would not provide officers with her full name, declined to file a report to document the assault and only would say that her attacker was an ex-boyfriend.

* A woman, 28, told an officer she was grabbed in the parking lot outside her apartment in the 8000 block of Abbyshire Court at 1 p.m. Dec. 28, thrown to the ground and then kicked and punched by a suspect.

A witness provided a different version of the event. "Witness one stated that the suspect was merely restraining the victim because the victim had just assaulted the suspect's father and she was hysterical trying to assault his father again," according to the report.

The witness said he was standing about five feet away from the two during the incident.