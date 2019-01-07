Whether performing in an Ohio prison or at a senior-living facility, the Rag Tag Worship Team's mission is to offer hope through its music ministry.

Delaware resident Mike Carter, who sings and plays acoustic guitar, said the team formed in 2009 as a Friday morning men's group, and it added women in 2013.

The multidenominational prison-outreach ministry, based at Delaware City Vineyard church, played 35 church gigs at the time it was founded, 10 years ago this month.

But Carter and lead vocalist Matt Warren, who also plays keyboards, said they also wanted to minister inside prisons.

"I joined Rag Tag when Mike Carter and I were sitting in an old coffee shop up in Powell that's long gone," said Warren, a Powell resident. "He asked me if I ever thought of going into prisons. And I just knew right as soon as he asked me that, yes, I need to do that."

Their first prison performance was at a Promise Keepers rally at Marion Correctional Institution in January 2011.

"I used to call the (prison) chaplains in the beginning to get concert dates. This year I had four prisons contact me about us coming in," Carter said.

"It has been a blessing to us," Warren said. "I believe we bless people inside, but we get a blessing every time we go in. Honestly, I've told everyone in the group this, and I've told the inmates, that this matters.

"A lot of things in life that we have to do, like paying bills, and just the mundane things, they just don't matter," he said.

Warren said the music ministry has helped to change lives and offer hope.

"Making people feel like they have hope, and the hope we have in Christ, is what we really try to share," he said.

Carter said the team is not about the interests of those who make up the band. Nor is it about money -- all performances are free, Carter said.

"Every time we (perform), we're just blown away by the hope and love of Christ that we give to the inmates, and the staff, as well, in all these prisons," he said. "(Christ) uses us as one of his tools in his tool box. We would rather do nothing else.

"We refuse to make money from worshipping God."

The group has performed more than 150 songs over the years, with a faith-modified version of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" being the most requested, according to Carter.

Westerville resident Rob Johnson, who plays electric guitar, said being in the band has been the greatest blessing in his life.

"The difference we've made in lives is awesome," he said.

He said one female prisoner was contemplating suicide when her cellmate told her to listen to a CD the Rag Tag team had recorded.

After listening, Johnson said, she changed her mind.

"It's so good to share the gospel with people through music," he said.

Johnson said Warren keeps his messages succinct and to the point.

"He does it from the heart, which is cool," he said.

Gahanna resident Marjie Penn, the band's percussionist, said Rag Tag is a special band.

"We don't do this for fame and fortune," she said. "I feel God called us to this ministry. I don't know who's more blessed -- (prison inmates) or us. In prison, our goal is to spread hope to the inmates."

She said the band wanted to spread that same hope in a Dec. 22 performance at the New Albany Gardens & Care Center, 5691 Thompson Road, where her mother, Frances Parker, is a three-year resident.

"Some (residents) don't remember what they did five minutes ago, but they remember words to music," Penn said. "The songs we choose are for the message and lyrics.

"As long as God keeps the doors open, we will keep playing. We all believe it's a pleasure, honor and privilege to do this."

Carter said at the end of every year, he asks himself and the team if it's time to stop.

"Then we got requests for 17 more prison gigs for 2019," he said. "God is not done with us yet. The team still wants to keep doing it. So, we are being obedient. We have seen thousands accept Christ at our shows. It's pretty amazing."

Carter said the band has performed at more than 100 prisons gigs in 13 prisons in Ohio since 2011.

"It's been quite the amazing ride," he said.

Although the team has had about 60 members during its 10-year history, Carter said, the group has been consistent for the past five to six years.

"We're a family," he said. "To see how God moves in the prisons just blows us away."

"I've traveled all over the world doing music," said Dave Martin, a Sunbury resident who plays acoustic guitar. "Seeing inmates react opens your heart."

The band also includes vocalist Kara Pickett of Powell; acoustic guitarist Jim Penn of Gahanna; acoustic guitarist Tony Gruber, drummer Myke Maher and bass guitarist Freddie Matson, all of Delaware; and mandolin player Gerry Breeden of Ashley.

More information is available at www.ragtagworshipteam.com, where the group's homepage shares the words of Matthew 25:36 from the Bible: "I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you visited me; I was in prison and you came to me."

