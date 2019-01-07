Renovations are underway to transform the former Kroger store at 1630 Morse Road into the fourth location for discount retailer HomeBuys.

For Karen Waldmann, who partners in HomeBuys with Brady Churches, the decision to take over the former supermarket site, which Kroger closed in 2016, was an easy one.

She knows the territory.

Waldmann is a Northland High School graduate who grew up in the Forest Park West neighborhood.

"We know this area," she said. "We know the people who live here."

"We love this part of town," said Churches, a former Big Lots executive who also was CEO of Tuesday Morning. "We believe in the community."

HomeBuys was launched three years ago in former Flower Factory locations at 4395 Clime Road in Columbus as well as in Canton and Dayton.

"We didn't copy anybody," Churches said. "This is an authentic, grassroots concept that we did ourselves."

"It's a treasure hunt," Waldmann said.

"On things people want and need, but also things they may not want or need but the price is so good you buy them anyway," Churches said.

"Everybody likes to get a bargain," Waldmann said. "It makes you feel good."

HomeBuys will have no problem stocking the 60,000-square-foot former grocery store with bargain merchandise, Churches said.

"We'll fill it up," he said. "It's part of the draw. We bring the fun back in shopping."

HomeBuys offers goods in five basic departments, Waldmann said. These include brand-name snacks and gourmet foods, a large selection of wines, home decor and party goods, furniture and seasonal items, she said.

The new store is scheduled to have a soft opening toward the end of February with a grand opening planned for March 12, Waldmann said.

About 50 people will be employed at the Morse Road site, Churches said.

The expansion into Northland is only part of a bigger plan the partners have for HomeBuys.

"Our goal is to be a national chain with several hundred stores," Churches said.

kparks@thisweeknews.com

@KevinParksTW1