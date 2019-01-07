A resident in the 1200 block of Briargate Court reported the theft of more than $2,000 worth of electronics and clothing. According to reports, a 50-inch television and a PlayStation video game console were among the items stolen between noon Dec. 27 and 11 p.m. Dec. 31 while the homeowner was out of town. Police reports said entry was gained through a rear sliding door.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers responded to a report of suspicious people in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 at a hotel in the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

They arrested two men, ages 25 and 29, both from West Virginia, on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 after an alleged assault in the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

* A 76-year-old resident of the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive reported Dec. 28 being the victim of theft by deception, with more than $600 in losses. Police reports, said the theft occurred between Dec. 17 and 28.

* A 22-year-old Columbus woman was arrested around 2 a.m.Dec. 29 on charges ofpossession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Police responded to a domestic disturbance shortly before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 2100 block of Hughey Drive, and arrested a 23-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on multiple charges, including assault, disorderly conduct, drug possession and resisting arrest.

* Employees at a home-improvement store in the 2400 block of Brice Road reported at noon Jan. 2 that someone had passed counterfeit money at the store sometime on Jan. 1. The incident remains under investigation.

* A 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested for OVI in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 block of Brice Road.