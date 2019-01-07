Arugula is a leafy green vegetable with a sharp peppery flavor that makes it a welcome addition to a salad, soup, sandwich and other dishes.

ThisWeek staffers answer the question: What do you think of putting arugula on pizza?

Andrew King: I think arugula is a better addition to pizzas with olive oil or pesto than red sauce, but I'm generally for it. Arugula is good.

Scott Hummel: Why not? We put spinach and other leafy veggies on pizza. Why not arugula?

Sarah Sole: Sounds good to me.

Nate Ellis: I think it’s OK, but it’s gonna be well down on the list of selections I’d choose. It’d probably have to be some jazzy pizza with bacon and fancy cheese or a veggie pie for it to even occur to me to try it.

Dennis Laycock: Just no. Arugula is for salad.

Abby Armbruster: I've had it before, and I think it works well with the right sauce and crust.

Lisa Proctor: Anything remotely leafy will not be on my pizza.

Neil Thompson: If it's used, it should be in moderation. Pizza is a more appropriate vehicle for pepperoni, mushrooms and jalapeno peppers.

Lee Cochran: I rarely stray too far on my pizza. A couple of meats and some peppers are fine for me.