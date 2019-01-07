For some local chefs and restaurateurs, 2019 might turn out to be the year of the classic dish.

And few central Ohio dishes are as classic as Johnny Marzetti, the pasta-ground beef concoction revived by Avishar Barua, the chef of Service Bar at Middle West Spirits in Columbus' Short North.

In Barua's hands, everything is made from scratch: garlic bread, creste di gallo pasta, five-meat ragout and tomato sauce. It's cooked to order and baked in a skillet.

"I think nostalgia is coming in pretty hard, things that people grew up with," Barua said. "We're seeing a lot more technically challenging preparations. It also gives you a platform to go off."

Nothing screams 1950s supper club like a porterhouse steak, something Valter Veliu is adding to the menu at Valter's at the Maennerchor in Columbus' Brewery District.

"I don't have a lot of red meat on the menu," Veliu said. "We sell prime rib and lamb chops. I want to slowly get back into that a little more."

He said he is taking a gamble, as beef prices typically are high and he can't buy in bulk like larger steak houses.

But there's something about the cut -- offering both strip steak and a filet -- that harkens back to a time when steak was the ultimate luxury.

"I think it's just one of those things: We're going to come back to where we came from," he said.

Jen Lindsey, co-owner and founding chef of the Kitchen in German Village, said it's not only about vintage recipes but also a piece of equipment, such as her trusty skillet -- and the things that come out of it.

One of her favorite things to do is shallow frying chicken.

It was a big hit with a couple who had their rehearsal dinner at the Kitchen, a participatory-dining and private-events facility, she said.

"They're about to celebrate their fourth anniversary," Lindsey said. "They said the best part of the rehearsal dinner was watching the fried chicken cook and, of course, eating it. Trends are fleeting but your tried-and-true (dishes) -- if it's good enough for that generation, it's still there."

The retro vibe, however, isn't affecting everyone's menu.

Alex Blust, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which operates local restaurants Bakersfield and the Eagle Food and Beer Hall, said he sees food-delivery services, such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats, only getting more popular in 2019.

"The people have spoken. They want convenience," Blust said. "Delivery is here to stay for sure."

Tim Picciano, who owns Liberty Tavern in Powell with Emil Skasko, said he is offering a three-course, pre-fixe menu -- one for $22 and the other for $26.

Picciano said he got the idea from Restaurant Week, when many restaurants typically offer a limited menu with three or four courses at fixed prices.

"I know some restaurants have that but not many," said Picciano, also the owner of Dublin Village Tavern. "And we're getting some good reception on that. I don't know if it's a trend."

Frank Scali, owner of Scali Ristorante in Reynoldsburg, said he's going to introduce diners to some Old World favorites in the new year that have yet to become standards in America.

They include bottarga, or dried tuna roe, that is adaptable to pasta, crostini or salad, and 'nduja, a spicy Calabrian pork salami that goes well in pasta, sauce or pizza, or with bold cheeses.

Scali said he knows not to push new things too fast or far.

"Columbus is a finicky town," he said.

