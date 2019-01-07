Grove City's Town Center is becoming a central component of the community's rapid growth.

A proposed Town Center framework is designed to serve as a guide for community leaders as they set policy to enhance the area and foster development.

A draft of the framework was presented last month to the city's planning commission. Input from the commission, Town Center businesses and community members will allow final adjustments to be made before the plan is formally presented to city council for adoption, development director Kyle Rauch said.

The effort to create a framework rose out of the city's request for proposals for the potential redevelopment of the old Grove City library site on Park Street, he said.

"As we progressed through the effort, we really felt there was a need to take a step back to look at the bigger picture and a larger area (and look at) the other opportunity sites within the Town Center," Rauch said.

It's an appropriate time to revisit the city's vision for the Town Center in light of recent and future developments proposed for the neighborhood, development manager Kim Shields said.

The city has undertaken a number of studies of the Town Center over the last decade, from the Town Center plan adopted in 2008 to the public-realm vision prepared two years ago by the Edge Group, she said.

Much of what is included in the framework has been presented in those previous documents, Shields said.

"The main idea (of the framework) is to pull it all together and make sure we have one common vision as we move forward, because the Town Center is becoming a far more desirable area than it ever has been in the past," she said.

The framework study was created with the assistance of Landplan Studios, a Dublin-based architectural and planning firm.

The plan includes three objectives and offers a number of proposals for how those objectives can be met.

The first goal is "to preserve and strengthen the unique character of the Town Center."

One of the most important suggestions under this objective is to implement recommendations from the public-realm vision regarding urban open spaces, streetscape enhancements and pedestrian connections, Shields said.

The second objective is to enhance the economic vitality of the Town Center, she said.

The city needs to encourage investment in the community by updating its regulations to set clear development standards and streamline the review process, Shields said.

Often, development proposals come in with a character that is desirable but that doesn't fit in with city code, she said.

When the city reviewed Town Center properties, it was discovered 80 percent of them have at least one nonconforming issue, Shields said.

"That shows the standards in our Town Center just don't make sense," she said.

The final objective is to improve the context, connectivity, circulation and wayfinding to and within the Town Center, Shields said.

"A lot of this has to do with placing a priority on pedestrians," while still allowing traffic to flow through the neighborhood, she said.

The complete draft of the framework can be viewed at grovecityohio.gov/topic/town-center-framework.

The document is designed to help "frame the discussion and set the expectations so when we do have discussions with developers they know what we're thinking," Rauch said.

