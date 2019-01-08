Bexley police said a resident in the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported someone kicked in the door to her apartment between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 then flipped the refrigerator and bed and poured bleach on her couch.

The complainant stated no items appeared to be missing, according to reports.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident in the 2800 block of Columbus Avenue reported someone stole her savings account card between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24 and made eight purchases on the account. The complainant said she received an alert to the charges and canceled the card.

* A resident in the 2700 block of Allegheny Avenue reported someone removed the basement window from the north side of his residence between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

* A resident in the 100 block of South Ardmore Road reported that on Dec. 22, someone stole his Rumpke recycle bin from the rear of his house.

* A resident in the 2400 block of Fair Avenue reported someone stole the garage door opener out of her unlocked vehicle between Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 while it was parked in the driveway at the rear of her residence. The opener was then used to gain entry into the unattached garage via the bay door, reports stated. Nothing is reported as missing from the garage at this time.