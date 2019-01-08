Canal Winchester City Council awarded 2019 bed-tax grants to more than a dozen nonprofit or private organizations as one of its final acts of 2018.

Money from the transient occupancy tax grant program -- its more formal name -- is available to help fund projects that will "enhance Canal Winchester for its residents and visitors," according to city guidelines.

Funding reached $21,200 this year, up from $15,875 in 2018. Awards ranged from $750 to the maximum $2,000.

"We had funds to at least partially fund every grant (application)," said Councilman Will Bennett, who reviewed grant applications with Councilwoman Jill Amos and city Finance Director Amanda Jackson. The group's recommendations were then sent to council for approval.

Organizations receiving $2,000 included:

* The Canal Winchester Area Historical Society for designing, printing and distributing National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame brochures.

* Canal Winchester After Prom Committee for entertainment and activities for the high school after-prom.

* Canal Winchester Human Services for development and expansion of community gardens.

* Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival for Facebook and newspaper advertising.

* Canal Winchester Lacrosse Association for start-up costs.

* Canal Winchester Performing Arts Boosters for the 2019 Winchester Classic marching-band expenses and judges.

* Friends for Life Animal Haven for the City Kitty Round Up and Trap-Neuter-Return-Adoption program.

* Indians Cross Country Boosters for the 2019 Dr. Bender 5K Classic.

Council awarded the BrockStrong Foundation $1,000 for baseball tournament umpire fees; the Miss Canal Winchester Pageant received $750 for expenses; and the Canal Winchester Chamber of Commerce received $1,000 to market its Running Scared 5K race in October.

The Canal Winchester Art Guild will use the $1,250 it received for its 2019 mural project for the purchase, signage, installation and removal of murals. The Canal Winchester Senior Citizens Club uses its $1,200 for the Veterans Day pancake breakfast for veterans and their families.

The bed tax is collected at a rate of 6 percent.

As of November 2018, the grant fund had more than $123,000, according to Jackson, who anticipates collections will more than double in the coming years with the DogHouse hotel opening adjacent to the U.S. headquarters for Scottish beer-maker BrewDog. A 93-room Hampton Inn on West Waterloo is expected to open this summer.

Bed-tax collections are divided evenly between the general fund and the bed-tax fund, according to the city's hotel/motel tax ordinance. The bed-tax fund is then split again, with half going to Destination: Canal Winchester and the rest to a fund controlled by City Council, which awards grants.

Council committed $35,000 to Destination: Canal Winchester this year.

In other business, council approved the appointments of Joseph Wildenthaler and Joseph Donahue to four-year terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Jamoya Cox and Richard Dobda to four-year terms on the Landmarks Commission.

