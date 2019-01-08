Each new year offers a time of reflection, renewed hope and visioning.

This process likely leads to establishing goals followed by developing a plan to achieve those goals. We call these resolutions. But did you know that studies report that approximately 80 percent of resolutions fail by the second week of February?

If your resolutions are related to your professional growth or your business or organization, the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce resolves to help you succeed in seeing them through.

As part of our membership benefits, the Westerville Area Chamber provides opportunities for professional development, business marketing, as well as networking all to expand knowledge, connect others and help businesses grow and flourish.

Our lineup in 2019 will help get you past that February hump so you can see your resolutions through to the end. Consider the topics:

* Professional Development -- Learn to more effectively engage and empower your office team by an uplifting seminar with local business owner Beth Thomas, Change 4 Growth, and author of "Powered by Happy: How to Get and Stay Happy at Work." This morning business seminar will take place Jan. 31 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, 409 Altair Parkway, which precedes our Annual Awards and Membership Luncheon.

* Marketing -- Nearly every business looks to increase marketing in the new year. We've got you covered there as well. Attend our free Lunch & Learn session, sponsored by Heartland Bank, called "It's About YOUR Marketing" on Jan. 15 at the chamber office, 99 Commerce Park Drive Suite A, from noon to 1 p.m. We will discuss marketing trends in 2019 and cover the membership marketing opportunities that come with belonging to the chamber.

* Networking -- In our 2018 membership survey, over 90 percent of our members made meaningful business connections through the chamber. We hit the ground running with three networking events. We will offer a Business After Hours on Jan. 17 at the Middlefield Banking Company, 17 N. State St.; YP Speed Networking on Jan. 24 at the the Pointe at Polaris, 8900 Lyra Drive; and a Combined Chamber Business Expo in Dublin on Jan. 28 at Embassy Suites Dublin, 5100 Upper Metro Place. These are three great opportunities to ensure you hit the new year hard with new contacts.

Remember it is good business to do business with chamber members.

All event times and details can be found at westervillechamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 614-882-8917.

Janet Tressler-Davis is president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, which provides Chamber Corner to ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion.