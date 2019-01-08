A white-gold diamond pendant valued at $4,000 was reported stolen at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 24 from a residence in the 6200 block of Delta Loop.

The resident told Dublin police the pendant went missing sometime after Thanksgiving, although she said there were no signs of forced entry into her residence and she didn't believe a burglary occurred. She said many people were in her home during the holidays.

In other recent Dublin police department incident reports:

* A 35-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 24 in the 7500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 31-year-old woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 24 at Avery-Muirfield Drive and Perimeter Drive.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 23 at Hard Road and Riverside Road.

* Identity theft was reported at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 5500 block of Brighton Hill Lane.

* A 24-year-old woman was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 22 at Tuttle Crossing and Emerald Parkway.

* Consumable goods totaling $120 were reported stolen at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a business in the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Identity theft was reported Dec. 21 in the 5900 block of Muncie Court.

* A 30-year-old man was charged Dec. 21 with possessing drug-abuse instruments in the 5400 block of Wilcox Road.