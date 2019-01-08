The Groveport Madison Board of Education is expected to vote this month on whether to accept recommendations from a facilities planning team to build four new schools and whether and when to put a construction bond issue and levy on the ballot.

The facilities planning team urged the board of education at its Jan. 2 meeting to seek an $83.6 million bond issue in May to construct three new buildings for pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade classes and one new junior high school for grades 7-8 to replace the aging and crowded elementary school and middle school buildings.

The new buildings would replace Asbury, Dunloe, Glendening, Groveport and Sedalia elementary schools and Central, North and South middle schools. All the buildings were constructed between 1923 and 1975.

The team consisted of community members, local business owners and school officials who began holding public meetings in November, seeking input to help determine the need for new buildings and what grades should be housed in the schools.

District communications and community relations director Jeff Warner said about 60 people attended the meetings and about 40 people served on the facilities planning team.

Parent and team member Alcian Satchel said student safety was the "most important concern" participants had with the current buildings.

Parents most wanted to retain "neighborhood schools" and the "Cruiser identity," Satchel said.

In terms of items high on the committee's priority list for new school construction, Satchel said the committee wants to keep younger students as close to home as possible, separate younger students from older students when at school and on the bus, and provide "equal access to the same programs."

The committee recommended that the three buildings for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade be located in the most student-populated areas of the district and the 7-8 grade building be centrally located. Each of the schools would serve approximately 1,000 students.

Treasurer John Walsh said when the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission reviewed district buildings many years ago, it estimated renovation costs would amount to more than $78 million, but remodeling would not solve crowding issues.

Walsh said the district used a state formula to determine that new buildings would cost nearly $148.7 million. The state's share would be 53 percent and the district would be responsible for 47 percent.

Since land and other items are not funded by the state, Walsh said a construction bond issue of about 4.71 mills would be needed to cover the district's $83.6 million portion of construction costs. The exact millage would be determined by the Franklin County Auditor's Office if the board votes to pursue the bond issue.

Walsh said for every $50,000 in home value, a homeowner would pay about $82.48 a year over the course of a 37-year construction bond. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $164.96 per year, he said.

During the meeting, the board also discussed the need for a levy to replace one that expires Dec. 31, 2019. Board members acknowledged the need for the levy, which generates about $5.6 million each year for the district's operating budget.

While a slightly higher millage rate scenario was presented, members leaned toward keeping the millage rate at approximately 6.18 mills and not asking voters to consider new taxes. The only area of disagreement was the levy's length and whether it should be on the ballot with the bond issue in May.

Walsh said the consensus of the board was to combine the levy with the bond issue on the May ballot and make the operating levy a continuous one instead of setting a time limit for it to expire.

In other matters, the board elected Bryan Shoemaker as president and Chris Snyder as vice president.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews