The 75-year-old movie marquee sign on State Street is causing a local business to take a hit after it was damaged last May.

The sign, which is now owned by Barrel and Boar restaurant at 8 N. State St., was damaged by a semitrailer that ran onto the curb during a turn last May said Christa Dickey, Westerville's community affairs coordinator.

Stan Riley, owner of Barrel and Boar, said it has been a process to get the sign fixed because of its age.

"I contacted no less than six sign companies and no one would take the job," he said.

He said his restaurant's Westerville location had been open for only four months when the incident occurred and business declined as a result. Riley said his managers at the location frequently get complaints from customers.

"People really take ownership of the town," he said.

He said Columbus Sign Company has agreed to do the job, which is estimated to be a $45,000 repair, and an $89,000 job if the sign has to be replaced, based on estimates from Columbus Sign.

"I'm losing goodwill over it," Riley said, adding that an engineer is coming to look at the sign with Columbus Sign Company but didn't know the exact date.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia