Gahanna residents will have several more opportunities to voice their opinions about legislation Gahanna City Council is considering that would change the credit for taxes paid to another municipality from 83.3 percent to 50 percent.

Gahanna’s current income-tax rate has an 83.33 percent credit applied to the lesser of the tax paid to another municipality or the tax imposed by the city (1.5 percent).

“The discussions are in their infancy,” said Brian Metzbower, council president. “We don’t even know if this is going to be the path we’ll choose. However, right now, we have to explore all our options.”

The proposed ordinance states: “This amendment is crucial, in order to meet the critical needs of the community and maintain the core values of our community.”

If the tax-credit amendment is approved, council member Brian Larick said, it would generate about $3.4 million after being in place for a full year, or about $2.5 million for three-quarters of a year.

Council member Michael Schnetzer said that last year alone, the tax credit cost the city more than $4 million.

He said the city has deferred capital maintenance and largely kept service levels untouched.

“There needs to be a balanced approach,” Schnetzer said.

More council discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at City Hall during council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

