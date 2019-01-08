Three vehicles were stolen recently from the German Village neighborhood according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

* A $5,000 Ford Fusion, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 3:15 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 600 block of Lathrop Street, according to reports.

The thieves broke into the residence and stole a $3,500 camera and $2,000 computer.

* A $5,000 Kia Optima, value unknown, was stolen between 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 6 a.m. Dec. 28 from the first block of Thurman Avenue.

* A $25,000 Mazda 3, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 3:30 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 from the 1000 block of South Pearl Street.

In other incident reports from the area:

* Miscellaneous tools valued at $2,000 were stolen at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24 from a residence in the first block of Stimmel Street.

The thief also did an estimated $1,200 in damage to the residence.

* A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 31 at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South Third Street.

* Someone broke the window of a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1100 block of Jaeger Street, causing $200 damage. Reports said nothing was believed to have been stolen.

* A book bag and clothing, value unknown, along with a passport and debit card, were reported stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. Dec. 22 from a vehicle in the 1300 block of South High Street.

* A man stole two bottles of liquor -- one valued at $55 and another at $25 -- at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 23 from a store in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street.

A witness chased the suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle.