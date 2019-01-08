A .380-caliber pistol worth $239 was reported stolen between midnight Dec. 29 and 1 a.m. Jan. 4 from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Edie Drive, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A gun matching the description was recovered in the same neighborhood, Lt. Ron Clark said Jan. 7, but police are waiting for the owner to provide a serial number to determine if it is the same firearm.

The weapon was stolen from the owner's vehicle while she was out of town, and she had seen on social media that a firearm resembling hers had been discovered in the neighborhood, he said.

No signs of forced entry into the vehicle were found, Clark said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Prescription medication worth $105 was reported stolen at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Tremont Club Drive.

* A smartphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen between 9:45 p.m. Dec. 29 and 3:05 a.m. Dec. 30 from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A 49-year-old man was arrested for aggravated burglary, a felony, Dec. 28 in the 500 block of Lilley Avenue in Columbus.

Hilliard officers took the man into custody in connection with a burglary Dec. 20 at an apartment complex off Edwards Farm Drive in Hilliard, Clark said.

Hilliard police had posted on social media images of the man and a second suspect captured on video, he said.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 29 at Norwich Street and Hamilton Road.

* A 36-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, at Dec. 29 in the 5300 block of Avery Road.

Dublin Police Department officers arrested the woman, who was wanted on a warrant by Hilliard police after failing to respond to a summons for the alleged possession of 21 grams of cocaine found during a traffic stop Sept. 27 in the 4400 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 20-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse, a misdemeanor, at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3500 block of Main Street.

* A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 5100 block of Northwest Parkway.