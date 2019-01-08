Whitehall's elected officials will receive salary increases beginning next year after City Council unanimously approved legislation Jan. 2 authorizing the raises.

"When looking at the salaries (of elected officials) in surrounding cities, it was obvious (Whitehall) was far behind," council President Jim Graham said Jan. 4.

Graham did not vote on the measures; the council president votes only if necessary to break a tie among the council members present and voting.

Council members approved six separate ordinances, each by a vote of 6-0. Councilman Bob Bailey was absent.

The salary increases are effective Jan. 1, 2020, for the mayor, treasurer, city attorney, council president and the three at-large members of council.

Raises will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022, for the auditor and the four members of council elected by ward. That's because the auditor and ward representatives are in the middle of their terms, whereas the elected officials' terms end Dec. 31, 2019.

Council members last approved salary increases in 2014 that were effective Jan. 1, 2016, according to council clerk Mary Freimark.

Graham said he looked at the salary schedules for similar positions in other cities, as well as a Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission study of salary averages for elected officials, and thought it was time to consider raises.

In addition, Graham said, city employees who are not elected typically receive cost-of-living and merit-based salary increases each year or annual raises through collective-bargaining agreements.

"But elected officials are not allowed to receive (midterm) salary increases, so we can only do it, at the least, every four years," he said.

Salary increases taking effect in 2020 are:

* Mayor, from $82,500 to $95,000

* City attorney, from $80,000 to $90,000

* Treasurer (a part-time position), from $8,500 to $12,500

* Council president, from $6,600 to $12,000

* At-large council members, from $5,200 to $6,500.

Salary increases taking effect in 2022 are:

* Auditor, from $80,000 to $90,000

* Council ward representatives, from $5,200 to $6,500.

The increases might seem like a lot, percentage-wise, but not when compared with other city employees who receive raises of 2 or 3 percent every year, Graham said.

"Some of the raises were a little more than I preferred, but the raises were needed," said at-large Councilman Wes Kantor, who voted against the last salary-increase measure in 2014.

A range of salaries, with some greater than those ultimately approved, was proposed before City Council made its final decision Jan. 2.

The new salaries compare more closely with those of elected officials in other cities, Graham said.

According to a 2018 salary survey provided by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the average annual salary of the mayor of Canal Winchester is $95,983; in Lancaster, it's $94,331.

Columbus' mayor makes $186,722 annually, on average, and Circleville's mayor earns $39,280, the commission survey reports.

Those are the only four central Ohio cities apart from Whitehall included in the survey that have mayors and no city manager or administrator.

If a municipality has a city manager or administrator, the position of mayor may be part-time, depending on its size, and often is selected from among that city's members of council, said Bernice Cage, public information and diversity officer for MORPC.

"Whether a city has a mayor or a city manager, or both, often depends on the size of the city," Cage said.

Mayors in cities that employ a city manager or administrator earn considerably less on average, including those in Delaware ($8,760), Dublin ($16,065), Grove City ($40,000), Groveport ($26,000), New Albany ($23,476) and Pataskala ($15,000), according to the MORPC salary survey.

But city managers and administrators, tasked with the similar responsibility of city managers in overseeing the city's day-to-day operations, earn considerably more than mayors, according to the survey.

City managers earn on average $149,053 in Delaware, $210,036 in Dublin, $156,390 in New Albany, $150,925 in Powell, $206,590 in Upper Arlington, $129,039 in Marysville and $153,834 in Worthington, according to MORPC.

City administrators earn $116,875 in Gahanna, $147,000 in Grove City, $122,200 in Groveport and $102,411 in Pataskala, the survey finds.

Gahanna also has a mayor with an average salary of $103,809, according to the survey.

Average salaries for city council members, according to the survey, are $6,921 for Canal Winchester, $5,783 for Circleville, $8,260 for Delaware, $11,720 for Dublin, $9,600 for Gahanna, $11,000 for Grove City, $6,000 for Groveport, $9,400 for Lancaster, $7,200 for Marysville, $10,578 for New Albany, $5,071 for Pataskala, $7,920 for Powell, $7,920 for Upper Arlington, $9,000 for Westerville and $9,120 for Worthington.

"It was time to update our salary structure to be equitable with other communities," Bailey said, adding he would have voted for the salary increases had he been present at the Jan. 2 council meeting.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo