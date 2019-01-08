We're two months past the approval of issues 9 and 10 for Worthington Schools. Because of the community's support, we can keep up with our enrollment growth and maintain the great work happening in our schools.

Internally, district leaders already have transitioned into implementation mode.

We are meeting with groups and touring neighboring districts to determine how we will structure our middle schools for grades six to eight, as well as looking at the redesign and construction process for our facilities.

We are setting up a representative feeder-pattern committee to make the necessary changes to balance our high school enrollment.

We are getting ready to install a new phone system in every classroom and a visitor-management system in each school-building office.

On Jan. 30 at McCord Middle School and Jan. 31 at Worthingway Middle School, we will hold our first community meetings on the middle school redesign. Both meetings will be at 7 p.m. We hope community members can join us to learn more about the design process and provide feedback on the initial planning of our middle school buildings.

While we are moving forward, there isn't a day that has gone by since Nov. 6 that someone hasn't stopped me on the street to say a sincere congratulations.

I have been overwhelmed by the community support for Worthington Schools. Senior citizens have called me to share stories about why Worthington Schools means so much to them. They tell me about their children's experiences – and often their grandchildren's experiences.

I have heard from families about teachers, coaches and bus drivers who have made a positive difference in a child's life, and I've heard from families who don't yet have kids old enough to be in our classrooms but tell me the schools are why they moved to Worthington.

I am humbled that at this time in history we get to be the custodians of this institution of Worthington Schools and can build upon the legacy of those who have come before us as we attempt to leave Worthington better than when we arrived.

We all are blessed to work in this school district in this community. The work is hard for sure. Resources in public education always are a little less than we would like and the challenges are real.

But I was reminded last fall that many, many, many people care deeply about the work we do every day for kids.

We look forward to finishing the school year strong thanks to the incredible support of our families, staff and community.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.