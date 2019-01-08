Backed by a joint grant, the Pickerington Public Library recently added two staff members who, through at least next fall, will provide free, customized technology training to patrons six days a week.

In November, the library added Ethan Brown and Kimberly Donnelly as technology trainers to their staff.

The two were hired thanks to an $18,343 grant filtered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio. They were hired as part-time employees through Sept. 30, 2019. The library is contributing $5,850 toward the trainers' compensation.

The trainers will be available for up to 30 hours a week, Mondays through Saturdays, to provide free, drop-in technology help and one-on-one appointments at the main library, 201 Opportunity Way.

"We submitted our application for the Guiding Ohio Online grant in May 2018, after researching the needs and demographics of our community," said Colleen Bauman, the Pickerington library's community relations coordinator.

"With the growing number of technology questions that our staff receives, and with new and changing technology available to our community, we wanted to ensure that we addressed those needs."

Brown and Donnelly were selected from a pool of more than 30 applicants, Bauman said.

The trainers' schedules are available on the library's website on the "Technology Training" page.

Patrons can book 30-minute help sessions for training time through the schedule link, by visiting the library or calling 614-837-4104.

"As technology trainers, we seek to help all individuals -- youth, teens, adults, senior citizens, businesses, educators -- individuals seeking to enhance their skills to build their technology skill-set," Donnelly said.

"Individuals may drop in or schedule one-on-one sessions with us at the main library.

"We are also working with our senior citizen communities to provide onsite assistance. In addition, we are preparing to offer workshops on computer programs and devices that are of interest to our patrons."

Bauman said technology classes are in development and can be reviewed through library staff members or by visiting the library's online event calendar.

She said trainers also have developed a survey that will be distributed at both branches and throughout the community, as well as on the website, to determine what classes would be of greatest interest.

"We encourage members of the community to seek help for any technology issue when it comes to drop-in help or one-on-one assistance," Bauman said.

"Most questions that our staff answer tend to be based on what is available to use at the library: software and equipment in our computer lab; mobile apps for our e-library resources and databases, such as OverDrive and Libby and Hoopla.

"By booking a trainer, the community can bring in their own devices and ask questions about using technology that is relevant to their personal and professional interests."

Donnelly said she was excited to pursue the opportunity because it allows her to help people of all ages make connections to technology.

As a Pickerington resident, Donnelly siad she looks forward to serving her community.

"I most look forward to helping others learn, but also learning from others," she said. "Many community members don't realize the vast amount of free resources the library offers.

"I encourage the community to utilize our resources here at the library and not to feel intimidated by a device or program. Ask for help. If we don't know the answer, we will help you find it."

Although grant funding for the two positions expires next fall, library officials plan to apply again for the Guiding Ohio Online grant this spring.

They said they see value in providing consistent, long-term technology instruction and outreach to our community.

"There is no limit on what technology can do for your personal and professional life," said Donna Matturri, the library's assistant director.

"Social media helps you make connections with friends, family and business contacts; Microsoft Office is your pathway to resumes, spreadsheets, and presentations to enhance your business; and research databases can help you find everything from product reviews to the latest recipe from your favorite magazine."

