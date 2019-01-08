More funding could be in the pipeline for a project that would extend Tuttle Crossing Boulevard west from Wilcox Road to Avery Road.

The Ohio Public Works Commission Integrating Committee has recommended the award of a $239,899 grant to the Dublin project, which is scheduled to be built in 2020.

The committee recommended the grant, along with funding awards for other projects, and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission staff members will send the recommendations to the OPWC for approval, said Ronni Nimps, MORPC associate engineer.

The Tuttle Crossing project scored well during the review process because it serves a high number of people (16,000 individuals) and would alleviate congestion in the area, Nimps said. The project also scored well because it would be funded through a variety of sources.

The project would widen Avery Road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction from Dublin's southern corporation limit to the Rings Road West intersection, said Paul Hammersmith, Dublin's director of engineering.

Extending Tuttle Crossing would provide connectivity to Interstate 270, Hammersmith said, while widening Avery Road would add support for that traffic traveling on Tuttle Crossing, he said.

Including the OPWC funds, a little more than $10.57 million in funding has been secured for the project, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-information officer. That includes $7 million from MORPC, $2.8 million from Columbus Pay as You Grow, $492,800 from developer Avondale Woods and $42,986 from developer Gage Crossing II.

The construction cost is estimated to be a littlle more than $15.55 million and the project has a funding gap of a little less than $5 million, Weisenauer said.

"We are still seeking out funding sources, and construction is pending the funding."

