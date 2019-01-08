Upper Arlington residents have until Friday, Jan. 11, to complete an online survey that will determine what will be placed in a time capsule to commemorate the city's centennial.

Jared Nyhart, the city's community-affairs manager, said 60 to 65 ideas had been submitted by Jan. 3.

The city's survey at surveymonkey.com/r/UAtimecapsule includes space for people to make their own proposals but also offers a list of suggestions to choose from, including an iPhone; copies of city documents; an Upper Arlington High School yearbook and photo of the class of 2018; business cards, menus and recipes from local shops and restaurants; a library card; an Upper Arlington Civic Association gold coat; photos of the city's July 4 celebrations; letters from residents; and a tweet from President Donald Trump.

The items chosen for the time capsule will be announced at the annual State of the City Address, which will be held Jan. 28, beginning with a community fair at 5 p.m. and the address to follow at 6:30 p.m.

"For the last month, we've promoted a survey for people to vote on the submitted ideas," Nyhart said. "Once the survey closes, the Centennial Task Force will take a final look at the list and try to fit as many as ideas in the time capsule as possible.

"Please go and vote, or if you would like to make a last-minute suggestion, place it in the comment box on the survey."

The task force began soliciting time-capsule ideas when it launched the city's centennial celebration last March 18, the date recognized as Upper Arlington's 100th birthday.

It promoted the effort through various channels, including social media, the city's website, at community events and through the city's newsletter.

"With most of the members of the task force doing a time capsule for their high school classes, they all felt this would be a fun project for the city and community to collaborate on and leave behind a small legacy that shares Upper Arlington's centennial year," Nyhart said.

He added that common themes from the submissions have emerged, including photos of various community landmarks and events that occurred in 2018. Newspaper articles and local sports and school memorabilia also have been recurring suggestions, he said.

Once the items for inclusion are announced at the State of the City, the time capsule is expected to be displayed in a lockable clear case that will be placed in the Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Center.

"The task force members were concerned that if we buried it, its whereabouts might be forgotten," Nyhart said.

