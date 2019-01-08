Worthington officials say the water-main break on the northeast side of the city has been repaired.

Anne Brown, director of communications for the city, said seven households had their water temporarily shut off today, Jan. 8, but the line was fixed and service restored in early afternoon.

Worthington Galena Road also was closed between Heischman Avenue and Schrock Road because of the break, but had reopened as of early afternoon, according to Brown.

Previous story:

Worthington-Galena Road is closed between Heischman and Schrock, as Columbus Water repairs a water main break. No timeline for reopening.

— City of Worthington (@WorthingtonOhio)January 8, 2019

Columbus water department workers were working to repair the water line, Brown said.

She said the city has no timeline for the repairs to be finished or the road to reopen.

