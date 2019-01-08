The Upper Arlington Police Division received high marks for quality of services, with residents citing response times and neighborhood patrols among the most valued, according to an online survey the department conducted in November.

According to UAPD officials, the division conducts the survey every three years as part of an international accreditation "best practices" program, a part of which calls for agencies to maintain initiatives for continuous improvement.

"The survey is one tool that we use to determine public preferences and perceptions about the type and quality of service being offered by the division," officer Bryan McKean said.

A total of 482 people responded to the survey, according to the UAPD.

"There are many positive items and results from the survey," McKean said. "Many of the respondents have stated they are highly satisfied with the service provided by the police division ... the fact that nearly 500 residents took the time to fill out the survey and provide their opinions and experiences with the division is the most pleasing result."

Among the survey's findings:

* 87 percent of respondents rated the "overall quality" of the division's services as "excellent" or "good."

Within that, 45.51 percent ranked child-safety programs as excellent, and 41.01 percent said neighborhood patrol services are excellent and 32.34 said responses to non-emergency calls are excellent.

* While 28.72 percent found traffic-law enforcement excellent, this category also received the highest percentage of services ranked "poor," with 7.23 percent categorizing it as such.

* In terms of progress over the past three years, 23.64 percent of respondents said overall police services have improved, 59.87 percent said they have remained the same and 3.69 percent said they have become worse.

Asked to rank the importance of individual services, 97.3 percent of respondents said 911 response times are "extremely important," and another 84.04 percent said neighborhood patrols are extremely important. Additionally, 82.88 percent said impaired-driving enforcement is extremely important.

* Nearly 67 percent of respondents strongly agreed that frequent neighborhood patrols are important in suppressing crime, and 56.63 percent said overall, they feel safe in Upper Arlington.

* Another 54.05 percent strongly agreed that UAPD officers' attitudes and behaviors are "professional and positive," and 53.27 percent said officers are approachable.

In terms of survey demographics, 90.65 percent of respondents said they live in single-family homes, and 43.68 percent reported having a child younger than 18 living in their homes.

Approximately 42.5 percent of respondents identified themselves as male, and 57.55 were female.

The UAPD is in the process of welcoming a new chief, Steve Farmer, who is expected to join the force Jan. 14.

McKean said the division's community-relations and training unit is in the process of summarizing the survey results so they can be presented, with recommendations, to command staff.

"The survey is one part of several mechanisms that provide feedback into internal policies and procedures," he said. "This information, along with other information, is used by command staff to make changes to our general orders. These general orders are reviewed by our accreditation team, and eventually, the general orders are compared to international standards as part of our re-accreditation process."

McKean said the results also will guide any tweaks to division services and policies.

