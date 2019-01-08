A man in the 4100 block of Greensview Drive reported the theft of outdoor equipment and tools valued together at $3,000 from his garage.

According to police reports, the man said someone kicked open a side door to his garage between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Outdoor sporting goods valued together at $1,500, as well as tools that were valued together at $1,500 were stolen.

In other recent Upper Arlington police reports:

* A man's bicycle valued at $700 was stolen from a garage in the 2200 block of Swansea Road.

The incident was reported Jan. 4, but no time or date for the theft was provided by police.

* A tip jar containing $40 was reported stolen from a coffee shop in the 1300 block of Lane Avenue between 6:45 p.m.and 6:50 p.m. Dec. 29.

* A man in the 3900 block of Criswell Drive reported someone used his bank account information to cash a check valued at $9,001.25 between noon Dec. 20 and noon Dec. 21.

* A laptop computer valued at $1,010 and a cellphone valued at $300 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in the 2100 block of Farleigh Road between 1 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

* A global-positioning system device valued at $125 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in the 1400 block of London Drive between 10 p.m. Dec. 21 and 8 a.m. Dec. 22.

* A refrigerator valued at $900 and a stove valued at $400 were reported stolen from a vacant apartment in the 2000 block of Mackenzie Drive. The Columbus company that reported the theft said it occurred in the last two weeks of December.