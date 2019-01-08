Westerville police said a 39-year-old Columbus resident was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance after stealing $74.42 worth of items from a store on East Schrock Road at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 23.

An officer at the scene located Suboxone in the man's pockets, reports stated. The man was transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Westerville resident in the 800 block of Watten Lane told police someone entered her garage between midnight and 8 a.m. Dec. 23. Three baseball hats and $5 in cash were taken, reports stated. Both cars in the garage were entered but nothing else was taken or damaged. No further action has been taken by police.

* A 29-year-old Columbus resident was charged with theft after stealing $37.50 worth of items from a store at 12:13 p.m. Dec. 24 on East Schrock Road. The woman was issued a summons for mayor's court and released at the scene, according to reports.