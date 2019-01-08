Multiple people spent the first hour of 2019 in jail after Whitehall police responded to gunfire early Jan. 1 at a residence in the 100 block of Beechcreek Road.

Three men between the ages of 20 and 22 were arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated, according to reports.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 1 and reported a "strong odor of marijuana" inside the residence. Officers also saw open containers of alcohol and a box of ammunition in the residence, reports said.

Witnesses told police they observed multiple people at the residence and saw someone firing a gun into the air.

Shell casings were recovered outside the back door of the residence.

Inside the residence, police found remnants of a drinking game and noted several people at the scene appeared to be under the age of 21.

For safety, officers detained everyone inside, reports said.

Upon being questioned, one man said, "No one here is going to own up to shooting any guns" and another said, "This is a crazy night," according to reports.

Later, a 17-year-old boy at the scene allegedly admitted to firing a gun. He said he was unaware of the caliber as he "did not know much" about guns and did not know the location of the gun when police arrived, reports said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found a pistol under a living-room sofa, reports said. In other areas of the home, officers reported finding three digital scales, ammunition, a plastic bag containing 440 grams of marijuana, a rifle and a .380-caliber pistol, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 19-year-old man for discharging firearms and tampering with evidence after responding to a report of shots fired at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 31 at a residence in the 300 block of Maplewood Avenue.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the location and discovered shell casings at the scene, reports said.

Officers ordered the occupants outside the home and learned a 19-year-old man had allegedly fired a pistol.

The man had climbed the stairs, disassembled the gun and hidden it behind a bedroom wall, police reports said.

Owners of the residence gave police permission to search, according to reports.

The gun was recovered and determined to be a 9mm pistol, reports said. Ammunition also was found scattered in the bedroom, police said.

* A 29-year-old Obetz man was arrested for robbery, a 31-year-old Obetz woman for robbery and possession of drugs, and a 30-year-old Lancaster woman for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant after police responded to a report of a robbery at Target, 3955 E. Broad St., at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 29.

Employees told police they confronted the man and the 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing clothes from the store.

During the confrontation, the man and woman shoved the employees, and the woman allegedly slapped an employee in the face before both ran outside and through the yards of residences adjacent to the store, police said.

Multiple officers responded and one reported observing two people matching descriptions of the suspects running in the 100 block of Beechwood Road.

That officer deployed a police dog, which assisted in the apprehension of both suspects, whom the officer ordered to the ground at gunpoint and took into custody, according to reports.

The suspects had merchandise taken from the store, reports said.

Video cameras at Target recorded the incident.

The man and woman arrested in connection with the robbery are a couple, according to reports.

The 30-year-old woman provided the couple with a ride to the store but was not involved in the robbery. However, she had a felony warrant for her arrest, police said.

The woman arrested for robbery allegedly had in her possession a straw with white residue inside, folded paper with white powder inside, and marijuana.

Both robbery suspects gave statements to police indicating the driver was unaware of their plan to steal merchandise from the store, reports said.

The robbery suspects were transported to the Franklin County jail and the driver was released to another agency, police said.

* Burglaries were reported at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 26 at an apartment in the 5100 block of East Main Street; at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 4700 block of East Main Street; at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 4100 block of Beechrun Road; at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 5300 block of East Main Street; at 2:05 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Beechbank Road; at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of Fountain Lane; at 7:25 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of Fairway Circle; at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 400 block of Virginia Circle West; and at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 500 block of Westphal Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 4400 block of Josephus Lane; at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Harbinger Circle West; at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 400 block of Westphal Avenue; and at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 4400 block of San Jose Lane.

* Property destruction was reported at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 4600 block of East Broad Street; at 4 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of Irongate Lane; at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 4000 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 5300 block of East Main Street; at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Pinewood Drive; at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 800 block of Lizzie Lane; at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 700 block of Robinwood Avenue; at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 400 block of South Yearling Road; and at 7:25 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road.