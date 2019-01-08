Representatives of a business on East Wilson Bridge Road reported Dec. 13 that a bomb threat had been sent to them via email, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

The business was told to deposit $20,000 in electronic currency or the location would be bombed, the police report said.

The threat is related to a number of similar reports of threats that occurred across the country at the same time, according to police. All cases are being investigated by the FBI, police said.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Worthington resident reported on Dec. 6 that a wallet was stolen from his vehicle between 11 p.m. Dec. 5 and 7 a.m. Dec. 6.

The vehicle was inside his garage on Rockwell Way.

Nothing was damaged.