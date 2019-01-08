Worthington officials have reported a water-main break on the northeast side of the city.

Anne Brown, director of communications for the city, said seven households have had their water temporarily shut off.

Worthington-Galena Road is closed between Heischman and Schrock, as Columbus Water repairs a water main break. No timeline for reopening.

— City of Worthington (@WorthingtonOhio)January 8, 2019

Worthington Galena Road also is closed between Heischman Avenue and Schrock Road because of the break.

Columbus water department workers are working to repair the water line, Brown said.

She said the city has no timeline for the repairs to be finished or the road to reopen.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Worthington for updates.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia