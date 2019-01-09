The German Village Society is working with Columbus regarding the misallocation of the city's Urban Infrastructure Recovery Funds on two occasions, according to a post on the organization's website.

The German Village Society is the designated representative for its district in the URIF program, according to a statement released Wednesday, Jan. 9, by the society. The society acts "as the authority charged with determining what projects are a priority in infrastructure repair and improvement," the statement said.

UIRF money goes toward capital-improvements projects in various communities within the city. German Village, as with any other neighborhood within a UIRF area, applies for money but does not have direct access to it.

Through “a series of communications, suspected misunderstandings and a failure to adhere to written approval protocols on behalf (of) city departments, and previous leadership here at GVS,” the first misallocation involved $141,750 in UIRF funds according to the statement.

That particular error, which led to renovations to pillars at Schiller Park, went $141,750 beyond the $80,000 approved by the German Village Society board of trustees, the statement said.

That situation was remedied with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the $221,750 project was complete, said Delilah Lopez, executive director of the German Village Society.

A second misallocation of UIRF money for a project by the city had occurred in the amount of $367,852, plus $141,750 for a total of $509,602 for construction if sidewalks on East Livingston Avenue, according to the German Village Society.

That project is in the construction planning phase, so no work has been done yet, Lopez said.

The German Village Society has addressed the issue with the city and has received assurance that the current situation will be rectified, she said.

Lopez said the errors were found through several fact-finding missions with the city.

No one from the city immediately could be reached for comment.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates to this story.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary