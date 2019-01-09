Pierogi Mountain will complete the food-service component of the reinvented Max & Erma’s restaurant site in German Village.

Matt Majesky, founder and owner of Pierogi Mountain, will lease the kitchen in the building at 739 S. Third St., which will be a co-working space during weekdays and a pub by night.

Majesky said the German Village location should be open about the first week of February. A third tenant will run the bar, although the name has not been disclosed.

“We were starting to look somewhere to expand,” he said. “It kind of fell in our lap, really, and it was too good to pass up.”

Pierogi Mountain got its start at Bourbon Street, a bar at 2216 Summit St., five years ago, Majesky said. The arrangement is similar; he leases the kitchen and provides food for the bar and take-out orders.

It offers an a la carte menu with scratch pierogies. There also will be vegan options, house-made sausage, chicken paprikash, Polish and Hungarian versions of poutine, and a few other menu items.

Prices have not been set, Majesky said.

Meanwhile, Kollektiv will occupy all three floors of the 7,200-square-foot building. with the top two levels being reserved for dedicated desks and private offices.

Leases starting at $350 per month for a desk, chair and filing cabinet and $850 a month for an office.

Unexpected delays have pushed the opening of Kollektiv past Feb. 1, said Katie Murray, co-founder of Kollektiv.

“I absolutely can’t wait until we open up,” Murray said. “I’m so excited to show the community what we’ve been working on.”

