Gahanna City Council is expected to continue discussion Monday, Jan. 14, on proposed legislation that would change the city’s credit for income tax paid to another municipality from 83.3 percent to 50 percent.

Gahanna’s current income-tax rate has an 83.33 percent credit applied to the lesser of the tax paid to another municipality or the tax imposed by the city, 1.5 percent.

Residents expressed mixed opinions about the legislation during a Jan. 7 special council meeting, when the first of three public hearings was held on the subject.

Other hearings are scheduled at regular meetings of council: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, and Feb. 4.

“The discussions are in their infancy,” said Brian Metzbower, council president. “We don’t even know if this is going to be the path we’ll choose. However, right now, we have to explore all our options.”

He said Gahanna is at a crossroads and it is the goal of council and the administration to take on the heavy lifting to see their collective vision of a vibrant city continues taking shape.

The proposed legislation for the change in the tax credit states that council and the mayor, Tom Kneeland, have determined it’s necessary and in the best interests of the city.

“This amendment is crucial, in order to meet the critical needs of the community and maintain the core values of our community,” the proposed ordinance states. “Safety in our community must continue to be a priority, and police protection and keeping a police presence in our schools is and will continue to be critical for Gahanna; and it’s imperative that we continue to fix our deteriorating streets.”

A proposed income-tax rate increase from 1.5 to 2.5 percent failed by 8,886 to 8,741 votes, or 50.41 percent against to 49.59 percent in favor, on Nov. 6.

Had it been approved, it was estimated to generate $2.7 million in additional revenue in the first year of collection, $6.4 million in the second year and $9 million when fully implemented in the third year.

If the tax-credit amendment is approved, council member Brian Larick said, it would generate about $3.4 million after being in place for a full year or about $2.5 million for three-quarters of a year.

Resident Michelle Hill said her family just moved to Gahanna in 2017, and she is a proponent of the amendment.

Hill said her family loves the services, the recreation and parks that are within walking distance from her home.

Resident Jim Damratoski said he understands the need for additional funds and that Gahanna’s revenue sources haven’t kept up, but he said it’s dangerous to implement a de facto tax that only affects some residents.

“I don’t see it in line with how we operate,” Damratoski said. “I don’t like that it isn’t shared equally. I think what we truly need is a voted-upon tax.”

Resident Rick Duff suggested going back on the ballot with a proposed income-tax rate increase in the May primary with a 100 percent credit, if it were to pass.

He said if the issue would fail, council could stipulate the city’s credit would be reduced to 50 percent.

“It was an extremely close vote (in November),” he said. “I see this as being the best solution. It gives a choice. It gives people a chance to vote on it.”

Larick said Jan. 7 marked the first of three hearings, with plenty of time for discussion.

“This is to start having the conversation with the public,” Metzbower said. “This is too important an issue not to have a conversation with as many residents as possible.”

