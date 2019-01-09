Violet Township officials have taken another step toward placing a levy on the May 7 ballot to fund construction and operation of a $46 million community center.

Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 9 to request the Fairfield County Auditor’s Office to certify the amount of revenue that a 4.6-mill levy would generate.

The move is a prelude to the trustees’ Jan. 23 meeting, when they are expected to vote on whether to place the levy on the May ballot.

The levy, as proposed, would fund construction and operations of a township-run community center.

Trustees approved the measure without comment.

The Jan. 23 meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the township offices, 12970 Rustic Drive in Pickerington.

According to information provided by the township, the annual cost of the levy would be about $161 per $100,000 of residential property valuation.

Last month, township officials unveiled conceptual plans that called for a 95,000-square-foot community center to be built on 30 acres expected to be donated by the Ricketts family at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

Plans call for the facility to include a first floor featuring two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or “quiet” area.

A competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and a “team” room also would be on the first floor.

The center’s second floor, as proposed, would feature a 0.1-mile track. Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a “messy arts and crafts room” and the facility’s mechanical equipment.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate