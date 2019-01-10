Delaware police said unauthorized charges and withdrawals exceeding $60,000 were made from the bank account of a resident of the 600 block of Buena Park Drive in a theft reported at 8:04 p.m. Jan. 5.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A bottle of soda, chips, smoked sausage and cheese, together valued at $9.15, were stolen in a theft reported at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 100 block of West William Street.

* A vacuum cleaner valued at $450 was stolen in a theft reported at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road.

* $280 in cash was stolen from a residence in a theft reported at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

* Several people left a business without paying their $98.50 bill in a theft reported at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

* A person was arrested for drug trafficking during a traffic stop at 3:29 a.m. Jan. 5 on Park Avenue near Washington Street.

* An assault was reported at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 4 at Central Avenue and Washington Street.

* Two sets of wireless headphones, together valued at $250, were stolen in a theft reported at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road.

* Some change and a necklace, together worth $45, were stolen in a burglary reported at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 3 in the first block of Ohio Street.

* A man was charged with obstructing official business and failure to comply and arrested on a warrant at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 3 at Central Avenue and Houk Road.