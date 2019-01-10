A rezoning proposal to allow Jerry Spears Funeral Home to move into a former church building on Hyde Park Drive has been postponed until Feb. 14.

About 25 residents from the Hyde Park and Westbriar subdivisions attended the Jan. 10 Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and many expressed concerns about the funeral home using the 4,320-square-foot building at 5505 Hyde Park Drive in Hilliard, at the corner of Frazell Road.

Mayor Don Schonhardt said it would be “beneficial to all” for funeral home representatives to request it be tabled until Feb. 14 to allow them to meet with neighbors.

“I’m concerned about the traffic (and our) property value,” said Janet Kaplan of Bennison Court.

Jason Sparks of Olde Vintage Drive, who is the president of the Hyde Park homeowners association, brought up parking as a concern.

Meanwhile, Commission chairman Scott Movshin said he had reservations about the funeral home in a residential setting.

Bob Spears Jr., one of three family members who own the businesses, told commission members they wanted a second site “not on the main drag.”

The funeral home has operated for 90 years on Columbus' Hilltop at 2693 W. Broad St.

Concerning its location in a residential area, Spears pointed to John Quint Treboni Funeral Home on West Fifth Avenue near Grandview Heights and Tidd Funeral Home on Norwich Street in Hilliard as examples of other funeral homes near residences.

Speaking in support of the funeral home, Dave Klochak of Hyde Park Drive said “the last thing we need is a vacant site. A respectable funeral home is perfect.”

Spears bought the building for $500,000 in October 2018, commission member Chris Lewie said.

