Charges will not be filed against a 67-year-old Columbus man after the Hilliard Division of Police determined he was having a medical emergency Jan. 10 while driving north past Hilliard on Interstate 270.

A Hilliard police officer began pursuing the vehicle north of Cemetery Road in Hilliard and ended the chase near the Tuttle Crossing Boulevard off-ramp.

The officer was required to use his cruiser to hit the man’s car in a controlled tactic to bring it to a stop, said Andrea Litchfield, a spokeswoman for the division.

The driver was reported as driving erratically at 5:55 pm on I-270 northbound.

Officer Trevor Gill was waiting for the driver to approach and had to take evasive action to avoid being struck, Litchfield said.

He then pursued the vehicle, using what is known as a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, she said.

Afterward, it was determined the man had low blood sugar and medics treated him, Litchfield said.

Other than minor abrasions, the man sustained no injuries and the officer was not injured, she said.

“We’re extremely proud of this officer, whose actions prevented what could have been a very dangerous situation for not only the man suffering the medical emergency, but other drivers on the road,” Litchfield said. “We would also like to say thank you to the other drivers on the interstate, who left space for the officer to do his job. Even after the vehicles were stopped, the other drivers stayed back and did not attempt to drive around the scene.”

