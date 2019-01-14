Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open a new location by early summer in the Dublin Green Shopping Center in Jerome Township.

The restaurant will occupy a 10,400-square-foot end unit with a 350-seat dining room.

The latest Beer Barrel is the third in central Ohio for the family-owned, Lima-based Good Food Restaurants, which has eight Beer Barrel locations throughout Ohio.

Beer Barrel is known for its made-from-scratch dough, including a thin-and-crispy style, deep dish and original crust, plus an assortment of sandwiches, salads, starters and other tavern fare.

The most recent Beer Barrel opened Dec. 4 in Easton Market.

