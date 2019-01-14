Three individuals reported a burglary at their residence in the 2600 block of Dayton Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Jan. 5.

The victims, a woman and two men, said the break-in took place after 7 p.m. Jan. 4.

The items removed, according to the trio, included a $200 hookah, a Buddhist prayer-bead necklace valued at $60, several video-game consoles and accessories worth $970, a $200 World War II machete, and a toy sword worth $100.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A pair of shoes valued at $58 was stolen at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 7 from a store in the 3300 block of North High Street.

The responding officer was informed that the suspect left the store with the shoes after being confronted by an employee.

* A woman filed a complaint at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 8 stating that after she had company at her home in the 4800 block of Lunar Drive on Dec. 29, two necklaces valued at $1,000 were missing.

* A Galloway woman was charged with larceny at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 5 after two witnesses detained her at a store in the Graceland Shopping Center for allegedly attempting to steal $107 worth of children's clothing. The arresting officer noted that the suspect also had outstanding warrants.