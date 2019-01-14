If you're looking for an interesting travel destination for every week of the year, The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to go in 2019."

Spoiler alert: Central Ohio residents won't have far to go in week 47.

Puerto Rico tops the list, followed closely by Hampi, India, and Santa Barbara, California.

Columbus clocks in at No. 47 on the Times countdown, right after Iran and Houston, but before Plovdiv, Bulgaria, and the islands of Tahiti. Seems about right.

The Times asks of Ohio's capital, "Is this the American city of the future?" and cites a "revitalized riverfront and booming downtown," as well as the newly opened National Veterans Memorial and Museum as reasons to visit Columbus.

Restaurants and bars Veritas, Service Bar, Little Eater and Cosecha Cocina earn shout-outs, as well as shops Stump Plants and Vernacular.

The Scioto Mile also gets a well-deserved nod, as well as the self-driving shuttles circulating between COSI Columbus and the Smart Columbus Experience Center which, while perhaps the transportation of the future, is, entre nous, more a novelty at present.

Just don't tell the Times.

sstephens@dispatch.com

@SteveStephen