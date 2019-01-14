A former Pickerington High School Central teacher and softball coach has given up her teaching license after admitting to having sexual contact with a student.

Carrie Eneix, 37, who taught at Central for 12 years and coached the varsity softball team, pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to a fourth-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition.

Eneix agreed to surrender her license to teach in Ohio and Fairfield County Common Pleas Judge David Trimmer ruled she must register as a sex offender annually for the next 15 years, serve five years of probation and pay a $1,400 fine.

Eneix also is prohibited from having contact with any of the victims she’s alleged to have had inappropriate contact with during her probation, nor can she have contact with minors.

According to a bill of information filed with the court, Eneix had sexual contact with a student between February and June 2006.

Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt said Eneix also had inappropriate relationships with two other students, but there wasn’t enough evidence to charge her with felonies in those instances.

He said in each case, the relationships were consensual, but they were illegal because Eneix was a teacher.

“They corroborated a lot of information, a lot of rumors we’d heard, but they were very reluctant to come forward,” Witt said.

Eneix began teaching and coaching at Central in 2005.

She was placed on administrative leave Oct. 6, 2018, and resigned mid-2018.

Witt said his office was involved in the case for about a year and agreed to a negotiated settlement with Eneix, in part, to help protect the victims from being brought into the public eye.

“We certainly were very cognizant of the impact this litigation, this prosecution would have had on the victims and their families,” he said. “We certainly extended a benefit, or a compromise, to the defense because we saw an opportunity to resolve the case on terms that would not require this ... to be a very public case.”

Witt said he was satisfied with Eneix’s penalty, particularly because she was forced to give up her teaching license and because she must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

“We reached a resolution we thought was appropriate,” Witt said. “We accomplished our goals to keep children in the community safe and to keep children in the state of Ohio safe in the sense that she is not going to be in the classroom.

“These cases are difficult ... but we have an obligation to protect the youth of this community, this county. I felt we met those goals,” Witt said.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate