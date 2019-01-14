Gahanna police recently received a report of an argumentative customer who allegedly had a knife in his pocket at a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road.

The person was belligerent with employees, according to a report received at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 7. The reporting party said he caught a glimpse of the knife. He said the man did not display it but had it in his hand in his pocket. No threats were made, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A window was broken out of the back of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 1:08 a.m. Jan. 9.

* A truck was on fire in a Stoneridge Lane parking lot, according to a report received at 5:56 p.m. Jan. 6. A second 911 call was received from a party advising a blue pickup truck was on fire. No other vehicle was involved and the fire was extinguished, according to reports.

* A Greythorne Place resident reported damage to his garage door at 2:29 a.m. Jan. 6. He believed someone was banging on it about 10 minutes earlier, reports said.

* A man in his 20s, wearing a gray tank top, was asked to leave an establishment in the 200 block of Granville Street, after he pulled a knife on some patrons, according to a report received at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 4. The patrons took him to the ground, reports said.

* An Uber driver reported an unusual situation in picking up a customer on Carpenter Road, according to a report received at 12:48 p.m. Jan. 4. He said he waited a while before the passenger came outside. When she did appear, she was wearing pajamas, house slippers and no underwear, reports said. The driver said he took her to a vacant house in the Hilltop area on South Warren Road. He said a video recording device was hanging around her neck, and he heard plastic bags shuffling. She was smoking, very lethargic and mumbling, according to reports. Columbus police were notified in reference to the residence, reports said.

* A company bus was broken into overnight in the 700 block of Taylor Road, according to report received at 6 a.m. Jan. 4. It appeared a rock was thrown at the driver's side window, breaking it, reports said. Nothing was listed as missing, according to reports.