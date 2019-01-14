The 2017-18 state report card, released in September, showed Grandview Heights High School earned high marks.

Now, the Ohio Department of Education officially has recognized the school by presenting it this month with the Overall A Award.

As its name implies, the award recognizes schools that earn an overall A grade on the state report card.

A total of 310 schools across all grade levels throughout the state earned the honor this year.

Rob Brown is in his first year as principal at the high school. He said Grandview's reputation for academic excellence was part of what led him to want to join the district.

What he found has been even more impressive and was borne out by the report-card data, he said.

"It was really apparent to me from the first day that there is a culture here where we have great, hard-working kids and teachers who are innovative, capable and always striving to do better for their students," Brown said.

"That's the recipe for success," he said.

Grandview's small size allows teachers to focus on students individually, Brown said.

"One of the things I noticed right away was that nearly all of our students have made a meaningful connection to at least one of their teachers," Brown said.

A major factor that leads to academic success at the high school is the overwhelming student participation in sports, clubs and extracurricular activities, he said.

"I think that has a direct impact on a student's GPA," Brown said. "If they're involved in a sport or a club, they are going to feel a greater connection to their school and their academic work."

The research he's read shows that, he said.

A 2006 study conducted by researchers from Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University and published in the official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine showed middle school students who participate in vigorous physical activity perform better in school than less-active classmates.

During one academic year, the researchers monitored 200 sixth-grade students. The researchers found students who participated in organized sports or active unorganized after-school activities achieved marks that were about 10 percent better in core classes such as math, science, English and social studies.

A study of high school students in Kansas conducted in the 2008-09 school year by researchers from the University of Kansas and Baker University showed 80.1 percent of athletes who reported their grade-point averages on the ACT questionnaire had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, compared to 70.5 percent of those who weren't athletes.

Data for 17,249 nonathletes showed 88.1 percent of them graduated, compared to 97.6 percent among 12,218 athletes.

The study found that out of the 2,016 students in Kansas who dropped out of high school that year, 94 percent were nonathletes.

At Grandview, many students are involved in multiple activities outside the classroom, Brown said.

"My own survey of all GHHS students found that only seven students -- out of the 302 students who took the survey -- are not involved in an extracurricular activity associated with the school," he said.

Earning the Overall A Award "doesn't just happen," Brown said. "It's the result of the long hours, knowledge, genuine care, collaboration, and willingness by our students and staff to do whatever it takes every single day.

"No one, especially with our staff, is resting on any laurels," he said. "It's all about how can we get even better."

"While this is truly something to celebrate, we must also measure achievement beyond the grades we receive on the report card," Superintendent Andy Culp said.

With the district's mission of maximizing and personalizing every student's education, "we are committed to providing (students) with unique, well-rounded learning experiences that will prepare them for top colleges, good careers and life," Culp said.

