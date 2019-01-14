Grove City police said three women filed reports stating their cars were stolen or used without their permission in Grove City.

A resident in the 3900 block of Santa Maria Drive reported her car was stolen Jan. 6 from the street in front of her house. She said a neighbor's surveillance camera showed the car being driven away at 5:49 a.m.

Just after 7 p.m. Jan. 6, the woman called police to report she had located her car in the parking lot of a store in the 1800 block of Stringtown Road. As an officer was heading to the scene, the woman reported seeing a man and woman get into her vehicle and drive off.

An officer located the vehicle driving on Thistlewood Drive, according to reports. The car turned left onto Stringtown Road and the officer circled around and activated his emergency lights. When a stop light changed to green, the office followed the car.

The driver of the stolen car changed lanes and then began driving left of center and between the vehicles that were driving in two lanes of traffic, reports stated. For safety reasons, the officer stopped the pursuit. The car was last seen making a right turn from Stringtown Road to Interstate 71.

A Whitehall woman reported a man drove off in her car without her permission Jan. 3 after he dropped her off at her place of employment in the 3900 block of Gantz Road.

The woman told police the man also had her cellphone, valued at $1,000, and a debit card in her name with about $1,100 in the account.

She said the two had had an argument before he drove her to work. After she got out of the car, he refused to give her the car back or get out of the vehicle, according to reports.

Officers filed a warrant for a felony count of theft against the man, a resident of Whitehall.

A warrant for a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was also filed, according to reports.

A Portsmouth woman reported she believes a man who was a passenger in her car stole the vehicle after she stopped at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 5 at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The man remained in her car. When she came out of the store, the car and the man were gone.

No charges have been filed in the case.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 4300 block of Robin Street told police numerous items have been stolen from her house, and she believes they may have been taken by a man she knows.

The woman said she believes the items were taken over a long period of time, from July 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018. A total of 20 items, including several pieces of jewelry, turned up missing over that time.

The total value of the missing items is $6,355, reports stated.

No charges have been filed in the case.

* A resident in the 3700 block of Irwin Avenue reported Jan. 7 that a pistol, headphones and clothing were stolen overnight from his car.

Total loss was $680, reports stated.