In late January 1975, first-graders in a classroom at Hilliard Elementary School started their day bundled up.

Thermostats in many central Ohio school districts were turned down as officials looked for ways to reduce consumption of natural gas.

A 40 percent cut in usage had been mandated by Columbia Gas of Ohio in districts with buildings using 1 million cubic feet of gas a month.

Other ways some schools conserved were to reduce hot-water temperatures and to go back to coal boilers.

In the early morning, the temperature inside the Hilliard school was 60 degrees.

As the day went on, the boilers, which were shut down overnight, would bring it up to about 65, and the students would shed their caps and coats.

The first plan to keep the thermostats set at 60 was overruled by elementary teachers who said the students could not be productive in rooms less than 65 degrees.