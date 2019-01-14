A 43-year-old New Albany woman was cited for failure to stop after an accident when officers found her after a traffic crash at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 25 on Kindler Drive.

The woman was traveling southbound on Kindler and struck another vehicle while it was parked and unoccupied outside a residence in the 6900 block of Kindler, according to the crash report.

The woman left the scene of the accident, the report said.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* At 9:19 a.m. Jan. 6, officers responded to a business in the 7300 block of Smith's Mill Road on a report of a disturbance. Security personnel told police a disgruntled employee who recently was terminated would not leave the property. No one was charged in the incident, said police clerk Lauren Johnson.