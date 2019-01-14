A check-cashing business in the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue was the scene of a robbery at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

Two witnesses provided statements to the responding officers, who handed over the case to detectives from the robbery unit. Video surveillance was available, the reporting officer indicated.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A woman, 23, got into a dispute with a roommate at their apartment in the 5700 block of Millbank Road at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 10. She told police she wound up with a broken cellphone valued at $800. The woman said her roommate had three men visiting the apartment and refused to make them leave when asked. "The victim stated she then called her father," according to the responding officer. "The victim stated the suspect then grabbed her phone and threw it. The victim then stated the suspect grabbed her by the hair and began pulling it and scratching her."

* A man said the person who pulled a gun on him and tried to steal his bicycle at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue "was unsuccessful and fled on foot," according to the responding officer.

* A revolver and a handgun worth a combined $500 were reported stolen at 9:48 a.m. Jan. 8 in a burglary in the 700 block of Worthington Forest Place. The victim, a 60-year-old man, said someone broke into his apartment and stole the weapons after 1 a.m. Dec. 26.

* In a complaint filed at 4 p.m. Jan. 7, a 63-year-old man said his home in the 5800 block of Satinwood Drive was broken into between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4. He said a $200 television, $40 heater and a ladder worth $150 had been taken.

* Mattresses valued at $22,275.08 were stolen from a company in the 900 block of Freeway Drive North, according to a report filed at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A representative for the firm said the theft occurred sometime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 18.

* A 25-year-old woman said she was robbed at 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 4500 block of Morse Centre Road by someone who came up behind her and held her against a wall. She said the suspect removed cash, the amount of which was not listed in the report, and an inactive credit card from her purse. She was only able to provide a partial description of the suspect, according to the responding officer. "The victim stated no one else was around during the incident," he noted.