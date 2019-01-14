Seven pairs of designer sunglasses valued at $2,903 were stolen at 9:03 p.m. Jan. 7 from a store in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

A representative of the business said the suspect was trying on different pairs before grabbing the seven items and leaving without paying for them.

The suspect was followed to the parking lot and was observed driving away in a silver Ford pickup, according to the responding Columbus police officer.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A 37-year-old Westerville woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to shoplift $2,321.38 worth of clothing from a Mall at Tuttle Crossing store at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 6.

The store's loss-prevention officers told police they had been watching the suspect for a total of six hours, according to the report.