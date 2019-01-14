Audiences will follow the journeys of three characters in Shadowbox Live's "F#(k Cancer: The Musical," a dark comedy that returns for a short run this month at 503 S. Front St. in Columbus.

The show's first run was June 14 to Aug. 26.

Written by Shadowbox Live head writer Jimmy Mak, the idea for the show came in 2017 when Shadowbox founder and then artistic director, Stev Guyer, scribbled the title on a piece of paper during a meeting.

Guyer was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, and the company realized that laughter is one of the most powerful coping mechanisms, according to Katy Psenicka, chief operating officer for Shadowbox Live.

" 'F#(k Cancer: The Musical' was created to lift that veil between those affected by cancer and the world around them, and to remind us to lean on, and smile with, one another," she said.

Guyer died before the start of the show's production, Psenicka said.

"I think (Guyer) would be proud of it and appreciate the humor in it," said Mak, a 22-year veteran of the company.

The musical celebrates the stories of triumph, the pain of loss and the hope people find in each other during the most challenging times of their lives, Psenicka said.

Mak, a Gahanna resident, said he wanted to tell human stories, so he developed the three characters who battle cancer.

"I did a lot of research, and met with a doctor from the James (Cancer Hospital)," he said. "We wanted to make it as real as possible."

Mak said one character, an older gentleman, is based on his father, who had cancer, and Guyer, and the other two are in different stages of life.

"One of the characters is a young kid just starting college, and he had to go back to his helicopter parents," he said. "There's a professional dancer in her 30s who gets breast cancer, and the older gentleman who gets brain cancer. Hopefully there's poignancy."

Mak reached out to Shadowbox Live patrons to gather stories from cancer survivors, caretakers and the families of those who have been lost and infused the spirit of those stories into his work, Psenicka said.

Mak said audiences would follow the characters as they undergo treatment for cancer.

While the subject is serious, Mak said, the music in the show is funny.

"We have international recording artist Ed Hamell (working with us)," he said. "He has a fun sense of humor."

The show also features the work of Columbus visual artist and musician Elliot Twelvetrees, who created art for the final scene of the show.

Reynoldsburg resident Tom Cardinal, who plays Frank, the retiree with brain cancer, said the role has been challenging.

"This is just a guy who lived his life independently, and he has to deal with this thing and doesn't know how to ask for help," Cardinal said.

Cardinal said he didn't have close friends or family who had faced cancer until Guyer.

"We've talked to so many people," said Cardinal, a 1993 Otterbein College alumnus. "A woman said she was going through the same thing. Her ex-husband had brain cancer and she agreed to help him."

Cardinal said the woman helped her former spouse, despite him not being there for her when she faced breast cancer.

"I also met a woman of 25 who was in remission from brain cancer," he said. "She said, at some point, you're going to die from it. It was a little more daunting than I (expected)."

Cardinal said he wanted to honor what was going on with his character.

"This is a guy with cancer rather than cancer being the defining character," he said. "In the '90s I had friends who died from AIDS. I drew more inspiration from that. They were who they were but had this disease."

Cardinal said a number of people have seen the show and said it was exactly what they needed, and Mak said audience members who have lost friends and family to cancer have said the show was a healing experience.

Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, Friday, Jan. 18, Thursday, Jan. 24, and Jan. 25; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and Jan. 26.

Shadowbox Live doesn't issue tickets, but it offers pre-paid, nonrefundable reservations. Admission ranges from $20 to $40, with discounts for students, senior citizens and military personnel.

For reservations, call the box office at 614-416-7625, make them in person at 503 S. Front St. or go to sforce.co/2SLSmJS.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla